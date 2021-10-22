Recap: American Express Q3 Earnings
American Express (NYSE:AXP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Express beat their estimated earnings by 26.11%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,177,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.22, which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Express's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.58
|1.61
|1.31
|1.33
|EPS Actual
|2.80
|2.74
|1.76
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|9.54B
|9.17B
|9.35B
|8.66B
|Revenue Actual
|10.24B
|9.06B
|9.35B
|8.75B
