Recap: VF Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 7:37am   Comments
Recap: VF Q2 Earnings

 

VF (NYSE:VFC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VF missed their estimated earnings by 3.48%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $590,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 5.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VF's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.10 0.29 0.90 0.49
EPS Actual 0.27 0.27 0.93 0.67
Revenue Estimate 2.14B 2.50B 3.00B 2.50B
Revenue Actual 2.19B 2.58B 2.97B 2.61B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

