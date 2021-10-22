Recap: VF Q2 Earnings
VF (NYSE:VFC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 06:55 AM.
Earnings
VF missed their estimated earnings by 3.48%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $590,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 5.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at VF's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.29
|0.90
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.27
|0.93
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|2.14B
|2.50B
|3.00B
|2.50B
|Revenue Actual
|2.19B
|2.58B
|2.97B
|2.61B
