Recap: HCA Healthcare Q3 Earnings

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HCA Healthcare beat their estimated earnings by 14.25%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,965,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.21, which was followed by a 0.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HCA Healthcare's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 3.16 3.32 3.60 2.32 EPS Actual 4.37 4.14 4.13 1.92 Revenue Estimate 13.61B 13.64B 13.99B 12.87B Revenue Actual 14.44B 13.98B 14.29B 13.31B

