Recap: HCA Healthcare Q3 Earnings
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HCA Healthcare beat their estimated earnings by 14.25%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,965,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.21, which was followed by a 0.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HCA Healthcare's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.16
|3.32
|3.60
|2.32
|EPS Actual
|4.37
|4.14
|4.13
|1.92
|Revenue Estimate
|13.61B
|13.64B
|13.99B
|12.87B
|Revenue Actual
|14.44B
|13.98B
|14.29B
|13.31B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News