 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 4:03am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $255.42 million.

• Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $437.09 million.

• Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $470.98 million.

• Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.

• HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.00 per share on revenue of $14.43 billion.

• Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion.

• Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• American Express (NYSE:AXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion.

• Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blonder Tongue (AMEX:BDR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $182.40 million.

• Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $423.28 million.

• Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• VF (NYSE:VFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.

• Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Related Articles (AIMC + ALV)

Earnings Outlook For Altra Industrial Motion
Earnings Preview: Autoliv
A Look Into Autoliv's Debt
Price Over Earnings Overview: Altra Industrial Motion
Analyst Ratings For Autoliv
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com