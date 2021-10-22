Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $255.42 million.

• Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $437.09 million.

• Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $470.98 million.

• Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.

• HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.00 per share on revenue of $14.43 billion.

• Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion.

• Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• American Express (NYSE:AXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion.

• Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blonder Tongue (AMEX:BDR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $182.40 million.

• Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $423.28 million.

• Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• VF (NYSE:VFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.

• Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.