Independent Bank: Q3 Earnings Insights
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Independent Bank beat their estimated earnings by 22.55%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,682,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Independent Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.08
|1.09
|1.03
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1.26
|1.17
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|117.92M
|121.02M
|122.34M
|122.48M
|Revenue Actual
|118.32M
|120.83M
|118.91M
|120.23M
