Independent Bank: Q3 Earnings Insights

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Independent Bank beat their estimated earnings by 22.55%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,682,000 from the same period last year.



Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Independent Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:





Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.08 1.09 1.03 0.81 EPS Actual 1.17 1.26 1.17 1.06 Revenue Estimate 117.92M 121.02M 122.34M 122.48M Revenue Actual 118.32M 120.83M 118.91M 120.23M

