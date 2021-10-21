Recap: First Western Financial Q3 Earnings
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Western Financial beat their estimated earnings by 19.12%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,609,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.01, which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Western Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.63
|0.90
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.74
|0.61
|1.20
|Revenue Estimate
|25.48M
|23.57M
|28.70M
|23.14M
|Revenue Actual
|23.72M
|23.67M
|23.41M
|30.95M
