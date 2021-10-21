Recap: First Western Financial Q3 Earnings

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Western Financial beat their estimated earnings by 19.12%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,609,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.01, which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Western Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.63 0.90 0.46 EPS Actual 0.76 0.74 0.61 1.20 Revenue Estimate 25.48M 23.57M 28.70M 23.14M Revenue Actual 23.72M 23.67M 23.41M 30.95M

