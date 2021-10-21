Recap: Pricesmart Q4 Earnings

Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pricesmart missed their estimated earnings by 13.7%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $99,025,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 3.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pricesmart's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.65 1.05 0.68 0.60 EPS Actual 0.73 0.92 0.90 0.65 Revenue Estimate 848.37M 938.34M 837.37M 802.50M Revenue Actual 895.26M 937.57M 877.43M 810.58M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.