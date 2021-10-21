Recap: Pricesmart Q4 Earnings
Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pricesmart missed their estimated earnings by 13.7%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $99,025,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 3.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pricesmart's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|1.05
|0.68
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.92
|0.90
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|848.37M
|938.34M
|837.37M
|802.50M
|Revenue Actual
|895.26M
|937.57M
|877.43M
|810.58M
