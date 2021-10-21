Western Alliance: Q3 Earnings Insights
Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Western Alliance beat their estimated earnings by 3.6%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $243,156,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 3.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Western Alliance's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.96
|1.47
|1.32
|1.04
|EPS Actual
|2.29
|1.90
|1.93
|1.36
|Revenue Estimate
|494.03M
|338.05M
|318.74M
|311.94M
|Revenue Actual
|506.50M
|337.00M
|338.60M
|305.34M
