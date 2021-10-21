BCB Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BCB Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 2.17%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,915,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BCB Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.35 0.22 0.11 EPS Actual 0.45 0.40 0.41 0.29 Revenue Estimate 25.50M 24.28M 22.50M 19.40M Revenue Actual 26.88M 25.51M 26.50M 27.84M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.