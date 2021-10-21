 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why IBM Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Share:
Why IBM Shares Are Falling Today

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results.

IBM reported quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.50 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $17.6 billion, which came in below the estimate of $17.77 billion.

"We continue to make progress in our software and consulting businesses, which represent our higher growth opportunities.  With our increased focus and agility to better serve clients,  we are confident in achieving our medium-term objectives of mid-single digit revenue growth and strong free cash flow generation," said Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM.

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral maintained IBM with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $176 to $172.

IBM Price Action: IBM has traded as high as $152.84 and as low as $105.92 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 6.68% at $132.42 at time of publication.

Photo: Open Grid Scheduler from Flickr.

Latest Ratings for IBM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2021JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for IBM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBM)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data
5 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
A Crowded Earnings Calendar Ahead
This Day In Market History: Dow Gains 5.8% In Black Monday Rebound
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Arvind Krishna why it's movingEarnings News Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ULTAMorgan StanleyMaintains420.0
NDAQMorgan StanleyMaintains250.0
MKTXMorgan StanleyMaintains409.0
LRCXMorgan StanleyMaintains710.0
ISRGMorgan StanleyMaintains325.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com