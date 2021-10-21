Recap: Allegion Q3 Earnings
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 05:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Allegion beat their estimated earnings by 20.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $11,400,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Allegion's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.29
|1.02
|1.19
|1.19
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|1.20
|1.49
|1.67
|Revenue Estimate
|708.47M
|649.76M
|692.76M
|666.04M
|Revenue Actual
|746.90M
|694.30M
|727.30M
|728.40M
