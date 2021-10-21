 Skip to main content

Recap: Allegion Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:03am   Comments
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allegion beat their estimated earnings by 20.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11,400,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allegion's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.29 1.02 1.19 1.19
EPS Actual 1.32 1.20 1.49 1.67
Revenue Estimate 708.47M 649.76M 692.76M 666.04M
Revenue Actual 746.90M 694.30M 727.30M 728.40M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

