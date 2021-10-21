Recap: Banc of California Q3 Earnings

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Banc of California beat their estimated earnings by 192.31%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7,121,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Banc of California's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.24 0.18 0.15 EPS Actual 0.32 0.25 0.35 0.24 Revenue Estimate 58.93M 62.54M 58.16M 59.06M Revenue Actual 59.85M 57.92M 61.56M 55.85M

