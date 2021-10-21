Recap: Banc of California Q3 Earnings
Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Banc of California beat their estimated earnings by 192.31%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7,121,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Banc of California's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.24
|0.18
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.25
|0.35
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|58.93M
|62.54M
|58.16M
|59.06M
|Revenue Actual
|59.85M
|57.92M
|61.56M
|55.85M
