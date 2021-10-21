BankUnited: Q3 Earnings Insights

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BankUnited beat their estimated earnings by 8.05%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3,171,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BankUnited's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.74 0.70 0.63 EPS Actual 1.11 1.06 0.89 0.70 Revenue Estimate 229.97M 227.49M 225.30M 229.49M Revenue Actual 231.07M 226.54M 228.65M 223.77M

