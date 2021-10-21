BankUnited: Q3 Earnings Insights
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BankUnited beat their estimated earnings by 8.05%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3,171,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BankUnited's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.74
|0.70
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|1.06
|0.89
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|229.97M
|227.49M
|225.30M
|229.49M
|Revenue Actual
|231.07M
|226.54M
|228.65M
|223.77M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News