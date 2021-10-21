Trinity Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:15 AM.

Earnings

Trinity Industries beat their estimated earnings by 61.11%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $44,100,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trinity Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.08 -0.04 0.07 EPS Actual 0.15 0.07 0.04 0.17 Revenue Estimate 440.62M 426.40M 398.14M 486.28M Revenue Actual 371.50M 398.80M 415.60M 459.40M

