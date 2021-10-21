Trinity Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trinity Industries beat their estimated earnings by 61.11%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $44,100,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trinity Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.08
|-0.04
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.07
|0.04
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|440.62M
|426.40M
|398.14M
|486.28M
|Revenue Actual
|371.50M
|398.80M
|415.60M
|459.40M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News