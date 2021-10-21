 Skip to main content

Recap: Sandy Spring Bancorp Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:12am   Comments
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sandy Spring Bancorp missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $9,120,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.04, which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sandy Spring Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.20 1.02 0.93 0.71
EPS Actual 1.16 1.20 1.02 0.97
Revenue Estimate 111.45M 130.62M 105.87M 99.21M
Revenue Actual 108.05M 104.60M 99.83M 97.48M

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

