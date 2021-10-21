Recap: Sandy Spring Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Sandy Spring Bancorp missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $9,120,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.04, which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sandy Spring Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.20 1.02 0.93 0.71 EPS Actual 1.16 1.20 1.02 0.97 Revenue Estimate 111.45M 130.62M 105.87M 99.21M Revenue Actual 108.05M 104.60M 99.83M 97.48M

