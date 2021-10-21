Recap: Sandy Spring Bancorp Q3 Earnings
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sandy Spring Bancorp missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $9,120,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.04, which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sandy Spring Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.20
|1.02
|0.93
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|1.16
|1.20
|1.02
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|111.45M
|130.62M
|105.87M
|99.21M
|Revenue Actual
|108.05M
|104.60M
|99.83M
|97.48M
