Recap: Safehold Q3 Earnings

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Safehold beat their estimated earnings by 8.57%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $9,300,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.05, which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Safehold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.33 0.29 0.28 EPS Actual 0.28 0.32 0.29 0.28 Revenue Estimate 45.57M 43.02M 39.46M 38.43M Revenue Actual 44.21M 43.51M 39.91M 38.00M

