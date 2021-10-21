Recap: Safehold Q3 Earnings
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Safehold beat their estimated earnings by 8.57%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $9,300,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.05, which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Safehold's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.33
|0.29
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.32
|0.29
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|45.57M
|43.02M
|39.46M
|38.43M
|Revenue Actual
|44.21M
|43.51M
|39.91M
|38.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News