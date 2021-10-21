Berkshire Hills Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Berkshire Hills Bancorp missed their estimated earnings by 52.68%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,687,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 4.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Berkshire Hills Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.22 0.16 EPS Actual 0.44 0.32 0.28 0.53 Revenue Estimate 73.45M 75.30M 74.59M 79.55M Revenue Actual 75.39M 75.09M 75.71M 77.06M

