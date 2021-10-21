Berkshire Hills Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Berkshire Hills Bancorp missed their estimated earnings by 52.68%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,687,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 4.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Berkshire Hills Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.22
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.32
|0.28
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|73.45M
|75.30M
|74.59M
|79.55M
|Revenue Actual
|75.39M
|75.09M
|75.71M
|77.06M
