 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Verizon Posts Upbeat Earnings

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Verizon Posts Upbeat Earnings

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.35% to 35,580.21 while the NASDAQ rose 0.11% to 15,146.02. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.32% to 4,533.97.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,996,500 cases with around 748,650 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,108,990 cases and 452,680 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,664,870 COVID-19 cases with 603,900 deaths. In total, there were at least 242,448,790 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,931,290 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares gained by 1.4% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG), up 2% and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: EDN) up 3%.

In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell 0.4%.

Top Headline

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY21 forecast.

Verizon reported quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.36 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $32.90 billion, versus analysts’ estimates of $33.28 billion.

Verizon raised its FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.25-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.40.

Equities Trading UP

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) shares shot up 37% to $21.11. The Menarini Group and Radius Health announced topline results from the EMERALD Phase 3 study evaluating elacestrant as second- or third-line monotherapy in ER+/HER2- advanced/metastatic breast cancer patients.

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) got a boost, shooting 29% to $2.6111.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) shares were also up, gaining 18% to $3.30. First Wave BioPharma recently reported FDA clearance of IND application for Phase 2a PASSPORT trial of FW-ICI-AC as treatment for immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIP) shares tumbled 19% to $2.9500 after the company reported preliminary Q3 revenue of approximately $159 million, well below the consensus of $170.42 million.

Shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) were down 17% to $1.87 after jumping around 40% on Tuesday

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) was down, falling 14% to $2.78 after gaining 13% on Tuesday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.2% to $82.00, while gold traded up 0.5% to $1,779.90.

Silver traded up 0.6% Wednesday to $24.02 while copper fell 1.3% to $4.6435.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.3% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, French CAC 40 slipped 0.1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.5%.

The annual inflation rate in the Eurozone was confirmed at 3.4% in September, while current account surplus shrank to EUR 17.6 billion in August from EUR 24.9 billion.

The annual inflation rate in the UK fell to 3.1% in September from a nine-year high level of 3.2% in August, while annual rate of output inflation rose to 6.7% in September. German producer prices rose by 14.2% from a year ago in September. Italy’s current account surplus shrank to EUR 5.03 billion in August from EUR 6.99 billion in the year-ago month.

Economics

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 1:45 p.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 8:35 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CIG + ATIP)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
ATI Physical Therapy Stock Falls As Q3 Sales Trail Street View, Patient Volume Softens
16 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com