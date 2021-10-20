 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Marsh & McLennan Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Marsh & McLennan Earnings Preview

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Marsh & McLennan will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.98

Marsh & McLennan bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 23.24%, which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marsh & McLennan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.42 1.71 1.12 0.72
EPS Actual 1.75 1.99 1.19 0.82
Price Change % 1.03% 1.36% 1.43% 0.5%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan were trading at $164.66 as of October 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (MMC)

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Marsh & McLennan
Huron To Divest Life Sciences Business To Oliver Wyman For Undisclosed Sum
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings