 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For AT&T
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 10:15am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview For AT&T

AT&T (NYSE:T) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AT&T will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.79

AT&T bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 12.66%, which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AT&T's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.79 0.78 0.73 0.76
EPS Actual 0.89 0.86 0.75 0.76
Price Change % 0.5% 0.13% -1.17% -1.63%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T were trading at $25.59 as of October 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (T)

Coinbase Shares Jump On NBA Partnership: What Investors Should Know
9 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
'Halloween Kills' Soars, 007 Stumbles At Weekend Box Office
'Succession' Vs. 'Billions': Which Show Will Come Out On Top?
Expert Ratings For AT&T
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings