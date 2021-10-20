Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $165.73 million.

• Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.28 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.

• Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $958.33 million.

• NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion.

• Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $833.26 million.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $837.62 million.

• Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $33.28 billion.

• Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.39 per share on revenue of $35.30 billion.

• Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.

• Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.11 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.79 per share on revenue of $6.30 billion.

• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $455.11 million.

• Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $42.23 million.

• Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $410.91 million.

• OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $102.80 million.

• NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $343.20 million.

• BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $450.51 million.

• FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $410.78 million.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $545.47 million.

• First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $744.90 million.

• Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $733.77 million.

• Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $475.70 million.

• Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $9.54 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $113.76 million.

• SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $343.66 million.

• First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $23.43 million.

• Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $80.23 million.

• Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $311.57 million.

• Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $221.30 million.

• SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $482.33 million.

• RLI (NYSE:RLI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $269.12 million.

• Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $785.11 million.

• Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $172.17 million.

• Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

• PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.

• Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.

• TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.

• Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $148.26 million.

• Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $13.16 thousand.

• Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $44.63 million.

• UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $8.21 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.

• Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $108.57 million.

• Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $258.19 million.

• TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $61.41 million.

• Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $20.04 million.

• Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $48.39 million.

• Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $35.85 million.

• Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $117.13 million.

• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $118.40 million.

• CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $106.32 million.

• Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Graco (NYSE:GGG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $492.09 million.

• SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $191.27 million.

• Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $224.63 million.

• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $122.55 million.

• OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $879.29 million.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $862.28 million.

• IBM (NYSE:IBM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $17.77 billion.

• Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $259.87 million.

• NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.