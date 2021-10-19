Earnings Preview For BOK Financial

BOK Financial(NASDAQ:BOKF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BOK Financial will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.78

BOK Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 31.87%, which was followed by a $2.56 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BOK Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.82 1.92 1.92 1.56 EPS Actual 2.40 2.10 2.21 2.19 Revenue Estimate 446.26M 470.02M 483.14M 481.16M Revenue Actual 471.75M 444.32M 494.01M 505.91M

Stock Performance

Shares of BOK Financial were trading at $94.23 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here