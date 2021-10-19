Earnings Outlook For Helix Energy Solutions Gr

Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Helix Energy Solutions Gr will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.1

Helix Energy Solutions Gr bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 12.5%, which was followed by a $9.98 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Helix Energy Solutions Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.06 -0.08 0.01 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.02 0.03 0.16 Revenue Estimate 170.62M 164.29M 152.10M 179.65M Revenue Actual 161.94M 163.41M 159.90M 193.49M

Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Gr were trading at $4.32 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

