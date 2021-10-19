Earnings Outlook For MarketAxess Holdings

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MarketAxess Holdings will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.49

MarketAxess Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 1.14%, which was followed by a $1.88 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MarketAxess Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.75 2.12 1.83 1.74 EPS Actual 1.77 2.11 1.91 1.78 Revenue Estimate 183.55M 193.10M 168.62M 161.42M Revenue Actual 176.33M 195.46M 171.35M 164.01M

Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings were trading at $405 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

