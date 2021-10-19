RLI Earnings Preview

RLI (NYSE:RLI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that RLI will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.59

RLI bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 45.33%, which was followed by a $2.46 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RLI's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.65 0.65 0.17 EPS Actual 1.09 0.87 0.75 0.42 Revenue Estimate 256.08M 213.74M 235.61M 227.55M Revenue Actual 282.49M 234.99M 229.85M 235.05M

Stock Performance

Shares of RLI were trading at $102.25 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

