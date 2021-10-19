 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For Lam Research
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lam Research will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $8.21

Lam Research bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 7.15%, which was followed by a $2.42 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lam Research's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 7.55 6.60 5.72 5.19
EPS Actual 8.09 7.49 6.03 5.67
Revenue Estimate 4.01B 3.69B 3.34B 3.11B
Revenue Actual 4.14B 3.85B 3.46B 3.18B

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research were trading at $568.7 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

