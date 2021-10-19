MSC Industrial Direct Co's Earnings Outlook

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MSC Industrial Direct Co will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.26

MSC Industrial Direct Co bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 3.65%, which was followed by a $1.69 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MSC Industrial Direct Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.37 1.02 1.08 0.96 EPS Actual 1.42 1.03 1.10 1.09 Revenue Estimate 847.22M 778.78M 770.18M 750.72M Revenue Actual 866.29M 774.00M 771.90M 747.73M

Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co were trading at $85.07 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

