Recap: Badger Meter Q3 Earnings

Badger Meter(NYSE:BMI) stock fell by 1.36% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Badger Meter beat their estimated earnings by 8.0%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $15,151,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Badger Meter's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.46 0.42 0.43 0.38 EPS Actual 0.54 0.48 0.47 0.45 0.51 Price Change % 0.74% -1.93% 4.66% -5.11% 11.9%

