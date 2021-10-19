Recap: Badger Meter Q3 Earnings
Badger Meter(NYSE:BMI) stock fell by 1.36% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Badger Meter beat their estimated earnings by 8.0%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $15,151,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Badger Meter's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.46
|0.42
|0.43
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.48
|0.47
|0.45
|0.51
|Price Change %
|0.74%
|-1.93%
|4.66%
|-5.11%
|11.9%
