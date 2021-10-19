 Skip to main content

Truist Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 7:37am   Comments
Truist Financial(NYSE:TFC) stock rose by 0.68% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 05:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Truist Financial beat their estimated earnings by 17.36%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $26,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 2.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Truist Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.21 1.17 1.11 0.97 0.89
EPS Actual 1.42 1.55 1.18 1.18 0.97
Price Change % 1.15% -2.63% 1.08% 0.22% -1.09%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

