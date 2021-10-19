 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For October 19, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 4:41am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For October 19, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $23.74 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.4% to $160.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. Steel Dynamics shares gained 1.4% to $63.26 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $2.56 per share on revenue of $7.48 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares gained 0.1% to $638.69 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter. Total revenue is projected to be in the range of $106.5 million to $107.5 million, down from previous guidance of $109 million to $111 million. EverQuote shares dropped 5.4% to $16.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $19.84 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares slipped 0.1% to $142.30 in after-hours trading.

