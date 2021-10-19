5 Stocks To Watch For October 19, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $23.74 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.4% to $160.75 in after-hours trading. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. Steel Dynamics shares gained 1.4% to $63.26 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: STLD) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. Steel Dynamics shares gained 1.4% to $63.26 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $2.56 per share on revenue of $7.48 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares gained 0.1% to $638.69 in after-hours trading.

