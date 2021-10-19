 Skip to main content

Why Ari Wald Prefers Netflix Over Disney Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 11:09am   Comments
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Ari Wald of Oppenheimer said Netflix, Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) chart is “much more convincing” than that of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). It's also showing better relative strength than its peer.

Wald said Netflix’s stock surge in September came at a time when the rest of the market was pulling back from record highs. He added, however, that there could be some pullback over the coming months.

See Also: Netflix's 'Squid Game' Will Generate About $900 Million: Bloomberg

Netflix is scheduled to release quarterly earnings after Tuesday's closing bell. Its recent hit "Squid Game," released on Sept. 17, took the streaming world by storm, reportedly generating $900 million in value for the company.

Price Action: Netflix shares gained 1.5% to close at $637.97 on Monday, while Disney shares fell 3% to settle at $171.14.

