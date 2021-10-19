Why Ari Wald Prefers Netflix Over Disney Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Ari Wald of Oppenheimer said Netflix, Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) chart is “much more convincing” than that of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). It's also showing better relative strength than its peer.

Wald said Netflix’s stock surge in September came at a time when the rest of the market was pulling back from record highs. He added, however, that there could be some pullback over the coming months.

Netflix is scheduled to release quarterly earnings after Tuesday's closing bell. Its recent hit "Squid Game," released on Sept. 17, took the streaming world by storm, reportedly generating $900 million in value for the company.

Price Action: Netflix shares gained 1.5% to close at $637.97 on Monday, while Disney shares fell 3% to settle at $171.14.