Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Prologis Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 6.8%, generating a 9.32% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.

This is because Prologis has been paying out a regular cash dividend every year over the past 20 years. Investors who fail to account for dividends are missing a key ingredient in calculating a stock's profitability over time.

Calculating $100 Cash Growth Since 2001

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference re-investing dividends can make in your cash growth over a period of time. Dividends surely can matter.

