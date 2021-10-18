Preview: First Midwest Bancorp's Earnings

FMBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that First Midwest Bancorp will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.42

First Midwest Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $24.32, which was followed by a 1.91 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Midwest Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.37 0.27 0.22 EPS Actual 0.46 0.37 0.43 0.33 Revenue Estimate 188.21M 190.25M 182.41M 178.66M Revenue Actual 190.56M 186.92M 175.83M 183.31M

Stock Performance

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp were trading at $19.15 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.