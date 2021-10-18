Earnings Outlook For Commerce Bancshares

CBSH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Commerce Bancshares will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.99

Commerce Bancshares bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $35.29, which was followed by a 1.61 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Commerce Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.95 0.94 0.70 EPS Actual 1.38 1.11 1.11 1.11 Revenue Estimate 350.54M 347.09M 345.90M 333.87M Revenue Actual 347.12M 341.79M 344.88M 345.53M

Stock Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares were trading at $71.24 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

