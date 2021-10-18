K12's Earnings: A Preview

LRN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that K12 will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.14

K12 bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $56.25, which was followed by a 7.79 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at K12's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.47 0.49 -0.31 EPS Actual 0.25 0.57 0.60 0.30 Revenue Estimate 388.87M 380.94M 363.68M 362.52M Revenue Actual 397.51M 392.14M 376.14M 370.96M

Stock Performance

Shares of K12 were trading at $34.29 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here