Earnings Outlook For Cambridge
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 10:26am   Comments
CATC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cambridge will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.83

Cambridge bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $10.0, which was followed by a 2.27 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cambridge's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.80 1.88 1.95 1.58
EPS Actual 1.98 1.92 2.05 2.06
Revenue Estimate 41.85M 43.76M 45.01M 43.83M
Revenue Actual 43.29M 42.26M 44.88M 45.90M

Stock Performance

Shares of Cambridge were trading at $87 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

