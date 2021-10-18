Recap: Bank of America Q3 Earnings
Bank of America(NYSE:BAC) stock rose by 2.88% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of America beat their estimated earnings by 19.72%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,417,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 0.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of America's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.77
|0.66
|0.55
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|1.03
|0.86
|0.59
|0.51
|Price Change %
|2.88%
|-0.08%
|1.06%
|-1.31%
|2.24%
