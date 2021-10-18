Recap: Bank of America Q3 Earnings

Bank of America(NYSE:BAC) stock rose by 2.88% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of America beat their estimated earnings by 19.72%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,417,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 0.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.77 0.66 0.55 0.49 EPS Actual 0.85 1.03 0.86 0.59 0.51 Price Change % 2.88% -0.08% 1.06% -1.31% 2.24%

