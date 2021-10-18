Del Taco Restaurants: Q3 Earnings Insights
Del Taco Restaurants(NASDAQ:TACO) stock fell by 7.57% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Del Taco Restaurants beat their estimated earnings by 10.0%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3,489,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Del Taco Restaurants's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.11
|0.05
|0.14
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.16
|0.07
|0.20
|0.16
|Price Change %
|-7.57%
|-4.31%
|-4.92%
|1.46%
|-21.27%
