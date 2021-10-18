Del Taco Restaurants: Q3 Earnings Insights

Del Taco Restaurants(NASDAQ:TACO) stock fell by 7.57% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Del Taco Restaurants beat their estimated earnings by 10.0%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3,489,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Del Taco Restaurants's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.11 0.05 0.14 0.10 EPS Actual 0.11 0.16 0.07 0.20 0.16 Price Change % -7.57% -4.31% -4.92% 1.46% -21.27%

