Alcoa: Q3 Earnings Insights
Alcoa(NYSE:AA) stock rose by 15.23% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alcoa beat their estimated earnings by 14.53%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $744,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alcoa's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.79
|1.34
|0.46
|0.11
|-1.38
|EPS Actual
|2.05
|1.49
|0.79
|0.26
|-1.17
|Price Change %
|15.23%
|-4.6%
|8.5%
|-12.39%
|-5.38%
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News