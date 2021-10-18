Alcoa: Q3 Earnings Insights

Alcoa(NYSE:AA) stock rose by 15.23% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alcoa beat their estimated earnings by 14.53%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $744,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alcoa's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.79 1.34 0.46 0.11 -1.38 EPS Actual 2.05 1.49 0.79 0.26 -1.17 Price Change % 15.23% -4.6% 8.5% -12.39% -5.38%

