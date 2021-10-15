Earnings Outlook For F N B

FNB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-10-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that F N B will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.3

F N B bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $6.9, which was followed by a 4.03 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at F N B's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.26 0.24 0.23 EPS Actual 0.31 0.28 0.28 0.26 Revenue Estimate 305.74M 311.28M 307.81M 309.00M Revenue Actual 307.64M 305.73M 302.76M 307.14M

Stock Performance

Shares of F N B were trading at $12.01 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.