Badger Meter's Earnings: A Preview

BMI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-10-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Badger Meter will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.5

Badger Meter bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.35, which was followed by a 1.93 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Badger Meter's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.42 0.43 0.38 EPS Actual 0.48 0.47 0.45 0.51 Revenue Estimate 118.35M 120.40M 109.15M 100.45M Revenue Actual 122.87M 117.84M 112.33M 113.59M

Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Meter were trading at $100.78 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

