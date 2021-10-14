 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For October 14, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 4:59am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 14, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $14.83 billion.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $33.30 billion.

• U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $5.77 billion.

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.41 per share on revenue of $71.19 billion.

• Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $18.37 billion.

• Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $9.68 billion.

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $21.78 billion.

• Citigroup (NYSE:C) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $17.01 billion.

• Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $12.32 billion.

• Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $130.49 million.

• BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $118.62 million.

• Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $69.09 million.

• Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $124.86 million.

 

