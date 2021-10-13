Earnings Preview: Progressive

PGR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Progressive will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.21

Progressive bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-33.33, which was followed by a 1.3 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Progressive's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.08 1.40 1.66 1.72 EPS Actual 0.72 1.73 1.57 1.88 Revenue Estimate 11.52B 11.23B 10.32B 10.92B Revenue Actual 10.98B 10.42B 10.21B 9.97B

Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive were trading at $90.52 as of October 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.