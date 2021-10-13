Taiwan Semiconductor's Earnings: A Preview

TSM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Taiwan Semiconductor will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.04

Taiwan Semiconductor bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.52 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Taiwan Semiconductor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.95 0.94 0.77 EPS Actual 0.93 0.96 0.97 0.90 Revenue Estimate 13.17B 12.86B 12.91B 11.51B Revenue Actual 13.29B 12.92B 12.68B 12.14B

Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor were trading at $109.2 as of October 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

