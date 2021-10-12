Alkaline Water Expects 50% Revenue Growth In Q2
- Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) expects to report about $15 million in revenue in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, representing about 50% year-on-year growth.
- Alkaline Water has reiterated the FY22 revenue outlook of $62 million.
- “Recent wins like Sam’s Club, Giant Food, new SKUs at CVS, United Pacific convenience stores, and adding nine of the largest airports in the country have positioned us to continue significant growth. Another measure of growth is quarterly purchase orders which have steadily increased this year and set a new record in Q2 fiscal 2022. The momentum seems to be continuing in the current quarter,” said CEO Ricky Wright.
- Alkaline Water recently announced the availability of its Alkaline88 1-liter 12 pack at Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).
- The company believes the 2-liter Shaq Paq will be one of the most successful launches in the company’s history and that to meet guidance this year, the company needs to outpace the last three quarters of fiscal 2021 by over 46%.
- The company will report its Q2 FY22 results in November.
- Price Action: WTER shares traded 1.85% higher at $1.65 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
