Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Acuity Brands Posts Upbeat Q4 Results

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 1.12% to 33,929.34 while the NASDAQ fell 0.69% to 14,334.78. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.90% to 4,306.41.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,950,080 cases with around 705,280 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,871,880 cases and 449,530 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,499,070 COVID-19 cases with 598,820 deaths. In total, there were at least 235,908,850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,818,980 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares slipped by just 0.3% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included uCloudlink Group Inc. (NYSE: UCL), up 5% and NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) up 3%.

In trading on Wednesday, energy shares dipped 2.7%.

Top Headline

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Acuity Brands reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.27 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.85 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $992.70 million versus expectations of $963.96 million.

Equities Trading UP

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares shot up 47% to $3.62 after the company announced licensing option agreement with Pfizer for capsids generated from Voyager's RNA-driven TRACER screening technology.

Shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) got a boost, shooting 63% to $5.40.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) shares were also up, gaining 14% to $36.50. Rafael Holdings named Mary Margaret (Mimi) Huizinga, MD, MPH as Chief Development and Medical Officer, effective October 18, 2021.

Equities Trading DOWN

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) shares tumbled 23% to $9.24.

Shares of DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) were down 17% to $7.41 after dipping around 24% on Tuesday.

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) was down, falling 16% to $6.91. Paltalk’s filing showed registration for $50 million mixed securities shelf offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.4% to $78.60, while gold traded down 0.7% to $1,748.80.

Silver traded down 1.5% Wednesday to $22.265 while copper fell 1.6% to $4.1255.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.9%, the Spanish Ibex Index declined 2% and the German DAX 30 declined 2.3%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 dropped 1.8%, French CAC 40 dipped 2.2% and Italy’s FTSE MIB dipped 2.2%.

Eurozone retail sales increased 0.3% from a month ago in August, while construction PMI climbed to 50.0 in September from 49.5 a month ago.

The IHS Markit/CIPS construction PMI for the UK dropped to 52.6 in September, while German construction PMI rose to 47.1 in September from 44.6 in August. Spain's industrial production rose 1.8% year-over-year in August versus a revised 3.3% growth in the previous month. French construction PMI increased to 48.9 in September from 44.9 in the earlier month.

Economics

Private businesses hired 568,000 workers in September versus a revised 340,000 gain in August.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

