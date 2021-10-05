 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Ulta Beauty's Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
Share:
Looking Into Ulta Beauty's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned $332.31 million, a 8.84% increase from the preceding quarter. Ulta Beauty also posted a total of $1.97 billion in sales, a 1.44% increase since Q1. In Q1, Ulta Beauty earned $305.32 million, and total sales reached $1.94 billion.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Ulta Beauty posted an ROIC of 17.68%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Ulta Beauty posted an ROIC of 17.68%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Ulta Beauty, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 17.68% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Ulta Beauty reported Q2 earnings per share at $4.56/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.42/share.

 

Related Articles (ULTA)

Cramer's Advice On Ulta Beauty, Laredo Petroleum And More
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Amazon Plans Beauty Extravaganza To Target Early Holiday Shoppers
Why These 4 Ulta Analysts Lifted Price Targets After Q2 Earnings
Where Ulta Beauty Stands With Analysts
What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ulta Beauty
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings