Looking Into Ulta Beauty's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned $332.31 million, a 8.84% increase from the preceding quarter. Ulta Beauty also posted a total of $1.97 billion in sales, a 1.44% increase since Q1. In Q1, Ulta Beauty earned $305.32 million, and total sales reached $1.94 billion.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Ulta Beauty posted an ROIC of 17.68%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Ulta Beauty posted an ROIC of 17.68%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Ulta Beauty, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 17.68% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Ulta Beauty reported Q2 earnings per share at $4.56/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.42/share.