Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Twitter
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Right now, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) share price is at $59.92, after a 2.62% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 7.79%, but in the past year, spiked by 30.63%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 25.80%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 74.16 in the Interactive Media & Services industry, Twitter Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 119.16. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Twitter Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It's also possible that the stock is overvalued.

There are many limitations to P/E ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

 

