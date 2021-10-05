 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Facebook's Price Over Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 10:24am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Right now, Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) share price is at $330.53, after a 1.32% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 13.51%, but in the past year, went up by 28.05%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 14.00%.

Price Candles

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 80.5 in the Interactive Media & Services industry, Facebook Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 24.2. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than its industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued.

Price Candles

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Mark Zuckerberg Sells $26M In Facebook Stocks
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2021
Facebook Becomes Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets; Alibaba, Tesla, Tilray And These Are Other Top Trends
Bitcoin Surpasses Facebook's Market Valuation: What You Should Know
Facebook Says This Is What Caused The Outage Of Its Platforms
Elon Musk-Backed Signal Struggles To Catch Up With Demand As Millions Flock To Its App Amid Facebook Chaos
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com