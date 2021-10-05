 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For October 5, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 3:52am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $19.32 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.5% to $149.49 in after-hours trading.
  • PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) issued a business update. The company said it sees Q3 truck deliveries reduced by approximately 7,000 vehicles amid global semiconductor shortage. PACCAR’s truck deliveries are expected to be around 33,000 vehicles, down from 40,100 vehicles in the second quarter. PACCAR shares fell 0.9% to $78.00 in the after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE: SAR) to have earned $0.50 per share on revenue of $17.27 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Saratoga Investment shares gained 0.7% to close at $28.94 on Monday.

  • Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) reported the acquisition of Plato BioPharma for $15 million. Inotiv shares rose 0.9% to close at $30.84 on Monday.
  • Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) tightened its forecast for 2021 full year to the top end of the earlier issued range. The company said it now projects full year net income of $90 million to $95 million and adjusted EBITDA of $337 million to $342 million. Everi shares gained 0.7% to $26.00 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

