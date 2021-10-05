5 Stocks To Watch For October 5, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $19.32 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.5% to $149.49 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: PCAR) issued a business update. The company said it sees Q3 truck deliveries reduced by approximately 7,000 vehicles amid global semiconductor shortage. PACCAR’s truck deliveries are expected to be around 33,000 vehicles, down from 40,100 vehicles in the second quarter. PACCAR shares fell 0.9% to $78.00 in the after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE: SAR) to have earned $0.50 per share on revenue of $17.27 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Saratoga Investment shares gained 0.7% to close at $28.94 on Monday.

